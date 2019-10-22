Society

Kansas woman incorporates wine into her exercise routine

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Need some fitness motivation?

A Kansas woman who loves wine and exercise has figured out how to bring both together.

Megan Vaughan combined the activities at a local gym in the town of Leavenworth on October 14. In the video, Vaughan incorporated wine into each exercise routine by sipping as she completed each move.

She recruited a friend to help make the video and that was posted on YouTube.

This isn't the first time Vaughan has combined wine and exercise. She says she's spiced up her yoga, burpees, and deadlifting routines in the past.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videoexerciseviral videoworkoutwineu.s. & worldalcoholviral
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA files 6 felony charges against Obdulia Sanchez after police chase
WATCH LIVE: 1 injured in shooting at Bay Area high school
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
Organizers file paper work to recall Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic
Show More
Fresno woman has enough of people dumping dogs along road
Visalia attorney could be disbarred for taking $33,000 from auto accident client
FPD take closer look at domestic violence rates as city sees 35th homicide
DUI driver found carrying loaded gun, deputies say
Part of Hwy 99 closes south of Fresno for high-speed rail construction
More TOP STORIES News