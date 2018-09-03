SOCIETY

Worker claims American Airlines fired her for helping fellow employee visit wounded husband

Lita Thompson says that American Airlines fired her for helping fellow employee Tepa Scanlan visit her husband that was wounded in a shooting at the Fresno County Jail. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For Tepa Scanlan, being with her wounded husband has been a priority. The travel to hospitals in Houston and Los Angeles for her and their six children was made easier by the fact she worked for American Airlines and had been eligible for some free flights.

But the free flights ended when she took medical leave.

Her co-worker, Lita Thompson offered her personal buddy passes to help Tepa travel to LA.

"You know it really helped her out a lot, that drive back and forth was killing her."

But, Thompson got into trouble. It seems giving passes to employees on leave is against the airline's rules.

Thompson says she, "Got called in by my manager, and he asked if I was giving my buddy pass to anybody who was on leave and I said 'Yes, I am giving them to Tepa Scanlan,' and he pretty much had me write a statement, and that was pretty much it. Three-week suspension and we will give you a call, that was it."

Then she says she was fired.

"They called me in, and I was terminated."

Thompson says she was not aware of the buddy pass sharing rule.

Tepa Scanlan is back to driving. She spends a week at a time with her husband at an LA treatment facility. We reached her in the car coming back to Fresno from LA.
"Right now, it is a hardship, driving back and forth it is tiring, exhausting, yeah."

Her husband, Malama was shot in the head in 2016 in the lobby of a Fresno County Jail. A correctional officer, he rushed to the aid of a female officer, Juanita Davilla, who was also shot by the same gunman. Davilla is still recovering at home. Malama will need treatment for many years to come.

Tepa Scanlan cannot comment on the airline issue. She is on medical leave but is still employed by American Airlines.

She told us her husband is making progress, "Every day has its challenges, and there are good days, and today he was okay."

We reached out to American Airlines for comment on Lita Thompson's firing. This is the statement provided to us by Piedmont Airlines (a regional airline owned by American):
Piedmont has the deepest sympathies for the Scanlan family and has worked extensively to give Mrs. Scanlan the time she needs over the last 22 months to care for her husband. We cannot discuss details related to the employment records of our team members.
