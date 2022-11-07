Softball player raises $20k for valley cancer patients

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A softball tournament put on by a high school senior and her team helped raise money for valley cancer patients.

The event was hosted by Aniyla Byrd, it's her sixth year doing the fundraiser before heading to college.

Byrd's goal was to raise $20,000 through the tournament that her team, The Dirt Dogs, hosted at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, Byrd presented the check to representatives from Community Medical centers and cancer institutes.

"Today I gave a check to the community cancer institute and we honored some people who were very close to me who had cancer," Bryd explained. "My aunt my coach,

and grammy, who was a big role in the dirt dogs."

Byrd started looking into ways of giving back to others when she was in 6th grade.

Community members say they are inspired by the work shes done through the years.