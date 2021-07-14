Attempt at breaking solar-powered flight record begins in Fresno

BREAKING NEWS
We spoke with Beam Global pilot Joseph Oldham about what made this flight different.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Beam Global Company is attempting to set a record on Wednesday for the longest solar-powered electric flight.
The journey began on Wednesday morning in Fresno at Chandler Executive Airport.
We spoke with Beam Global pilot Joseph Oldham about what made this flight different and what it would mean to him if the flight ended up breaking the record.
