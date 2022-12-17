Motorcyclist killed in car crash in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a car crash left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Fresno.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department found the man unresponsive on the ground near Jensen and Armstrong avenues just after 6:30 pm Friday.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling east on Jensen tried to turn left and ended up colliding with the motorcycle heading west.

Despite life saving efforts, officials say the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger in the vehicle are cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The roads in the area were closed while authorities investigated.