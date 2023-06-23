A man is recovering from injuries after he was pistol-whipped and shot following an argument in Southeast Fresno.

Man shot while being pistol-whipped in Southeast Fresno

It happened Thursday night at about 11:30 on East and Garrett avenues.

Police received a call of a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the Vagabond Inn.

They say two men had gotten in a fight and one pulled out a gun and started hitting the other with the weapon.

"It sounds like it went off while he was being pistol-whipped with a gun, wasn't intentional as far as we know," Fresno Police Lieutenant Robert Dewey said. "It wasn't anybody specific, and luckily he didn't kill anybody."

The victim had minor injuries to his face.

The suspect got in his car and took off.

At least one of the men involved in the shooting is believed to have been staying at the hotel.