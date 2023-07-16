Man killed, woman hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and hospitalized a woman in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Fresno.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a physical disturbance on Thorne Avenue and Geary Street.

A man in his 20s was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A woman in her 20s was shot in the upper arm and also taken to hospital.

There's no description of the shooter at this time but investigators are looking for several men in their 20s who left in a light-colored sedan.

Officers say a house party was taking place down the street at the time of the shooting, but it's unclear if it's connected to the incident.

