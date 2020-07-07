Fresno County Board of Supervisors

Fresno County Board of Supervisors approves call for second hearing to change speed limits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a call for a second hearing to amend speed limits in the county.

The new ordinance by the public works department was proposed following recent traffic studies overseen by the California Highway Patrol.

The ordinance will add one new speed limit zone, decrease the speed in three zones and make technical changes to 17 zones.

The next hearing will be conducted on August 18th and if approved, the new zones will go into effect in 30 days.
