US Open

Bryson DeChambeau and his family enjoying first round at U.S. Open

By
Tens of thousands of fans walked the grounds of Pebble Beach today for round one of the toughest test in American golf. While just having their son be amongst the best golfers in the world is incredible, for the DeChambeau's, it's extra special this father's day weekend.

"You know he always jokes about the fact that when he goes to a tournament--he flies the longest distance to sit in the clubhouse and watch his son play on tv," said Janet DeChambeau, Bryson's mother.

For Jon DeChambeau watching his son Bryson play golf is not as easy as it once was. He lost his left leg to diabetes and total kidney failure took away some more mobility. After a successful kidney transplant in March of 2017, he's able to get back to watching Bryson play.



"It's been a long time since he's been able to be actually on a scooter," said Bryson DeChambeau.

Unlike other tournaments, the USGA providing Jon this scooter to get through the crowds and get back to watching his son.

"It's obviously special. He can't go to many events and coming back here to Pebble Beach/Monterrey area where I did a lot of NCGA junior tour stuff and JGANC tournaments. Growing up as a kid he got to go to a lot of those and it was fun having him around. It's nice to have him around and watching me play in a major," Bryson said.

Win or lose on Sunday, the DeChambeau's have already won this Father's Day weekend. Now Bryson is trying to make it a weekend the family will never forget.

"We're from Clovis, we're from Fresno, saying 'Central Valley, Bakersfield!' Everywhere. All the supporters out here I really appreciate it nd hopefully I can give them something to hoot and holler about," said Bryson DeChambeau.
