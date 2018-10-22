Bulldogs staying focused amidst national attention

Coach Tedford addressing the national attention his Bulldogs have been getting on ESPN/in the polls. “Nothing changes. We work hard everyday to keep a high standard.” @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/VMphhEcmFu — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) October 22, 2018

Can we please get a packed bulldog stadium this weekend .... we need all the support we can get to keep things rolling 💯 — _9reasonz (@Jeffreyalliso20) October 22, 2018

After the 38-7 win in Albuquerque, Fresno State (6-1, 3-0 MW) received the 29th most votes in the country (AP Top 25). But even before the game, Kirk Herbstreit said on College Gameday that of the "Group of Five" teams, Fresno State might have the better case to make a New Year's Six Bowl than 10th ranked UCF."We talk about it generally," Coach Tedford said at his Monday press conference. "Not necessarily national attention or what have you it's just in general terms what we have to do week to week to stay focused. It's really important that we stay grounded and not pay attention to the outside stuff whether it be good or bad."Right now it's all good. Fresno State leads the country in scoring defense allowing 12.6 points per game. In conference play they're even better limiting opponents to 4.3 points. "I don't think anything's ever going to be perfect but we work hard to keep a high standard and I hope that's what people see," Tedford said.State is currently riding a five game win streak, their longest since the Derek Carr days back in 2013. While the players didn't talk to the media on Monday, Sunday night junior linebacker Jeff Allison took to Twitter asking Fresno for a sellout."Our job is to go play. That's our job and we do our best to put a product on the field that fans can enjoy and people can be proud of. I hope we can create that environment and make it a little bit more difficult. Help our defense out against their offense," Tedford said.Kickoff against Hawaii is set for 7:30 PM at Bulldog Stadium with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.