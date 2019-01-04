Clovis West's Madison Campbell learns to excel from her father and coach

Clovis West's senior guard, Madison Campbell, has played countless minutes of crunch time, but this season - for the first time in a while - she's playing stress-free."This time last year I was stressed like I don't want to play bad, I don't want to miss a shot, like what do they think of me," she says.It was just two years ago the Clovis West girls basketball team was ranked number one in the country. The Golden Eagles have won six straight section titles and are getting ready to open league play in a chase for a seventh straight.Madison was one of the most recruited players in the history of the school - a process her head coach and father Craig Campbell saw firsthand when college coaches were able to reach out her junior year."She ended up having 50 people call, text or email that weekend. Literally we had emails at 12:01 that night," says Craig Campbell.After weighing all of her options, Madison felt the best fit for her was at USC."That was the biggest thing for me was family. People I know who are going to take care of me and teammates who I know are going to be lifelong friends."While the stern words of Coach Campbell have been ringing through the gym for more than a decade, he was admittedly the hardest on his own daughter."There's times I was too hard and I pushed her in a negative that she was not allowed to make mistakes that the others were. The flip side of that is Maddy has always wanted to be great. She didn't want to be good," he says."It's a blessing in disguise. Most people see that he's hard on me and I can never get a break or whatever but I'd rather have it that way than have it not be that way because then I wouldn't get to be where I am today," adds Madison.Today, she's rewriting the Clovis West record books. She's already broken the school three-point record and will own the all-time scoring record in school history."When it's all said and done she's going to be one of the greatest to ever put on a jersey here."