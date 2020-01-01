Sports

David Stern, former NBA Commissioner, dies at 77

NEW YORK -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on New Year's Day after suffering from a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago, the National Basketball Association announced. He was 77.

The league's statement said Stern died with his wife and family by his bedside.



"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a written statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Diann Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming the organization's fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. In 2014 Stern stepped down from his post, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnbaobituarybasketball
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36-year-old mom of 4 missing in Tulare County for 4 days
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Members of Hmong community feel relief after arrests made in Fresno mass shooting
Community reacts to arrests being made in November mass shooting
Families of November mass shooting victims react to arrests
Shooting that left 4 dead was gang-related: Fresno Police
Show More
Man dies trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks, police say
Llama heist under investigation at exotic animal farm in Perris
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to stick with Carr on move to Vegas
New building to be big addition to downtown Porterville
Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
More TOP STORIES News