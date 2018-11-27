Derek Carr will wear Valley Children's custom cleats during Sunday's game

Former Bulldog Derek Carr has revealed the cleats he'll be wearing this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.The Raiders quarterback will be donning Valley Children's on his kicks, for the "My Cause, My Cleats" program.The entire team un-boxed their new and custom cleats today each sharing the charity they'll be supporting and promoting during the game.The initiative launched in 2016 giving players in the NFL the opportunity to raise money for the cause of their choosing by auctioning off the game-worn cleats at the NFL auction.100-percent of the funds raised, will be donated to the charities of the players' choosing.Valley Children's is printed on the side of the cleats, with the name of his son Dallas - included as well.