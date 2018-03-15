Fresno Football Club gearing up for first league game at Chukchansi Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3219515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Fresno Football Club is gearing up for their first home opener this weekend.

The Fresno Football Club is gearing up for their first home opener this weekend.Los Zorros, also known as the Fresno Foxes, will be taking on the Las Vegas Lights FC for their first league game at Chukchansi Park.Fresno FC is the San Joaquin Valley's first pro soccer club and is part of the United Soccer League.The home opener is on Saturday at seven at night and is the first of more than 30 matches the team will play in.Tickets are available now and