FRESNO

Fresno Football Club gearing up for first league game at Chukchansi Park

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno Football Club is gearing up for their first home opener this weekend. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Football Club is gearing up for their first home opener this weekend.

Los Zorros, also known as the Fresno Foxes, will be taking on the Las Vegas Lights FC for their first league game at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno FC is the San Joaquin Valley's first pro soccer club and is part of the United Soccer League.

The home opener is on Saturday at seven at night and is the first of more than 30 matches the team will play in.

Tickets are available now and for their full schedule click here.

EMBED More News Videos

The Fresno Football Club is gearing up for their first home opener this weekend.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssoccerfresnofootballchukchansi parkFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
SPORTS
LeBron James praises Brandon Ingram after Lakers' first preseason win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer not on AC Milan radar - Leonardo
Hyun-Jin Ryu gives Dodgers' rotation another dominant force
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News