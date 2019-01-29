Fresno Grizzlies unveil new look for 2019 season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Growlifornia will have a new look in 2019. The Fresno Grizzlies unveiled a change in their primary logos, colors and uniforms beginning this season. The official colors of scarlet, black, gold and beige take over as Fresno prepares for their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
Grizzlies team president Derek Franks said, "We took on the Growlifornia flag, which is a take on the California flag. Saw that image more and more and we said this is really a symbol of pride for a fan base. I think red just fits with most people's wardrobes. It's going to wear better to a Fresno State football or baseball game."
The Washington Nationals will be the third major league franchise the Grizzlies have represented in Fresno, prior to being the Triple-A affiliate of Washington, the Grizzlies were the home of the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros.
"We started the process before we new that the Astros would not be our affiliate. We intended to go with this look and I think coincidentally, we luck out and it is nice for the players to have a match. It makes there gear travel easier and makes some things easier and this is our look for the long haul," said Franks.
In a media release the Grizzlies said, "As the Grizzlies move into their second season under the Fresno Sports & Events ownership group, and entering their first season with a new Major League affiliate, the timing was right to make an adjustment to the club's identity. The new look was developed with the guidance of Brandiose, the San Diego-based firm which has helped countless other Minor League Baseball clubs transform their identities for the better."
Better look... pic.twitter.com/dBrTCQ77Hc— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) January 30, 2019
Fresno opens the 2019 regular season at home with 5-game homestand against Reno. First pitch 7:05 PM on April 4th.
See the full Grizzlies Schedule here.