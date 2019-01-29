FRESNO GRIZZLIES

Fresno Grizzlies unveil new look for 2019 season

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Grizzlies unveil new look for 2019 season

By and Stephen Hicks
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Growlifornia will have a new look in 2019. The Fresno Grizzlies unveiled a change in their primary logos, colors and uniforms beginning this season. The official colors of scarlet, black, gold and beige take over as Fresno prepares for their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.



Grizzlies team president Derek Franks said, "We took on the Growlifornia flag, which is a take on the California flag. Saw that image more and more and we said this is really a symbol of pride for a fan base. I think red just fits with most people's wardrobes. It's going to wear better to a Fresno State football or baseball game."

The Washington Nationals will be the third major league franchise the Grizzlies have represented in Fresno, prior to being the Triple-A affiliate of Washington, the Grizzlies were the home of the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros.

"We started the process before we new that the Astros would not be our affiliate. We intended to go with this look and I think coincidentally, we luck out and it is nice for the players to have a match. It makes there gear travel easier and makes some things easier and this is our look for the long haul," said Franks.

In a media release the Grizzlies said, "As the Grizzlies move into their second season under the Fresno Sports & Events ownership group, and entering their first season with a new Major League affiliate, the timing was right to make an adjustment to the club's identity. The new look was developed with the guidance of Brandiose, the San Diego-based firm which has helped countless other Minor League Baseball clubs transform their identities for the better."



Fresno opens the 2019 regular season at home with 5-game homestand against Reno. First pitch 7:05 PM on April 4th.

See the full Grizzlies Schedule here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno grizzliessportsbaseballFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon
Hundreds come out for Fresno Grizzlies job fair at Chukchansi Park
Fresno Grizzlies hosting job fair for 2019 season
Fresno sells parking lot to baseball team and debates how to spend the money
More fresno grizzlies
SPORTS
Embiid scores 28, leads 76ers to 121-105 victory over Lakers
Pressure mounting as the Lakers wait for LeBron ... and the trade deadline
Athletics hire Sandy Alderson as senior adviser to baseball operations
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors look unstoppable; Pacers fall from top 10
More Sports
Top Stories
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him
Ripple effects of PG&E bankruptcy filing could stretch far
Juror remembers convicting man accused of killing Fresno mother in previous felony
Former Tulare hospital manager accused of stealing $3 million
Increase in shootings in Los Banos; police as for public's cooperation
New southern white rhino calf born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Show More
Fresno State now home to Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
Local invention helps get every drop of your favorite product out of bottle
Central California Food Bank hosts food giveaway for federal workers
One person killed in crash near Valley Children's Hospital
More News