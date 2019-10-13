Fresno State loses conference opener to Air Force, 43-24

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-3) lost their Mountain West Conference opener to the Air Force (4-2), 43-24 in Colorado Springs Saturday evening.The Bulldogs had two weeks to prepare for the Falcons triple option, and they were ready to play out of the gate.Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna finds Tulare native, Emoryie Edwards, over the middle for a 39-yard reception. The huge pick up would set up Reyna for a second and goal.Six touchdowns in the first half, Fresno State scoring on their opening drive. Jorge Reyna to Derrion Grim for the four-yard touchdown pass and the Dogs took the lead 7-0.Unfortunately, it wouldn't be for long, the Falcons pulled out all the tricks. Quarterback Donald Hammond III goes deep 53 yeards to wide receiver Benjamin Waters, evening the game at 7-7.Fresno State takes the lead 14-7 in the first quarter as Reyna targets Edwards. The wide out had four receptions for 73 yards. The Dogs would lead 24-22 at half time.But out of the locker room, the Air Force shut down Fresno State, scoring three touchdowns.Air Force went on to get the win 43-24 handing Fresno State their first loss in conference play.