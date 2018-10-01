Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada

A reminder that Jordan Mims is just a SOPHOMORE! #2⃣2⃣ led @FresnoStateFB in rushing yards (59) & receiving (126) scoring 2 TDs in the Bulldogs' 49-27 win v. Toledo. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/0wiLEh8MJ2 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) September 30, 2018

It's another victory Monday here at Fresno State. The Bulldogs were given the day off but they've got to quickly gear up and get ready to face Nevada to open up conference play on Saturday Night."We've got another game. Obviously we've got a conference game which, every game is important but conference play ramps up a little bit there's probably more significance to it as you get into league. I tell them whoever we play we don't do anything different we just try to improve every week because there's learning opportunities in every game," said Bulldogs Head Coach Jeff Tedford.Like Fresno State beat UCLA, so too did Nevada as the Wolf Pack beat a PAC-12 school Oregon State. In fact, Nevada also opened up conference play last week with a win at Air Force.You take those opportunities and learn from them and try to improve off of those and take the things that were good and build off of those but to continue to prepare the way we do. I think the consistency factor is really important. You don't want to get on a roller coaster if you're playing the emotional game of who we're playing and what it means and all that kind of stuff so we try to stay as consistent as possible," said Tedford.Fresno State's Marcus McMaryion and Mykal Walker also earned Mountain West Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors as announced by the Mountain West on Monday.