Journey from intern to part of the Fresno Grizzlies ownership group

From throwing hot dogs to President of the Grizzlies. Derek Franks' journey to becoming a part of the franchise's ownership group.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Opening day for the Fresno Grizzlies is two weeks away.

The 2019 season opener at Chukchansi Park will be a special one with a new major league team affiliation, logo, and new social area for adults plus a splash zone for kids.

For team president Derek Franks this will be his 16th opening day and the first as one of the team's minority investors.

"It is a dream come true for me as a guy who started here as an intern 15 years ago working part-time as an intern. I just fell in love with the franchise as a fan prior to that growing up in the Central Valley," he said.

Franks worked his way to the top, he was promoted to team president last year.

He started as an intern in 2004 while attending Reedley College.

He worked in the box office, sales and promotions departments.

Franks even dressed up as "Wild Thing" the former mascot of the Grizzlies and he was the hot dog guy tossing out ballpark franks to fans in the stands.

"That's where I got to experience a lot of different things at a young age. That helped me learn a lot about the business. Never in my wildest dream would have I thought that I would still be here and run the day to day operation and to be part owner now," he said.

Franks is a graduate of Kingsburg High School and Fresno State.

He believes it is important for the Grizzlies to have a Valley native among the group of owners.

He considers his investment into the team, personal.

"There is a difference between being an employee and being invested in it. I always tried to run the business as if I was operating it with my own money and now I've got a little piece of it that is. And think that makes you invested," said Franks.

Opening Day for the 2019 season is on Thursday, April 4th.
