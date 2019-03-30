lebron james

Lakers: LeBron James will sit for rest of NBA season due to groin injury

NBA superstar LeBron James will sit out the remainder of the NBA season to "allow his groin to fully heal," the Los Angeles said after a meeting with the team doctor.

LOS ANGELES -- NBA superstar LeBron James will sit out the remainder of the NBA season to "allow his groin to fully heal," the Los Angeles Lakers said Saturday.

The decision came after a meeting with the team doctors and medical staff.

President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Penika issued a joint statement:

"After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."

There are only six regular season games left for the Lakers, who are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

James will still travel with the team on the upcoming road trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City.

