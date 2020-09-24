Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing decision to postpone until spring

The conference's CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The men's and women's basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA's recently announced opening date. The football championship game will be held on Dec. 18.
"Hopefully this can bring just a little bit of normalcy back," says Ammar Bhaiji who is a student at University of California Berkeley. Classes are distant this year, leaving a somewhat empty Cal Berkeley campus.
Usually campus is packed in the fall, "Football season is one of the best parts of fall semester," says Kaelyn Lee who was working out outside Memorial Stadium when we spoke with her. There will be games played here but the season will consist of just seven instead of 12 and fans are not allowed.
"Aww that's going to suck but it's what we have to do to stay safe," says Bhaiji.
Ammar and Kaelyn are optimistic about the football season and hopeful that new rapid testing works well. Some though say they would have preferred the school not to give into pressure of being the only power 5 conference not to play.
"Compared to the SEC and the Big Ten, we were the only ones not doing a season. I thought that was kinda cool," says Dorothy Pham. Her friend Myra Licea echoed her thoughts, "I just feel like it's too dangerous to put them at risk."
There are now concerns for not only the football players, but the parties to watch the games, "Before football and before this announcement people are gathering so I think it's concerning that people could even gather further and they probably will," says student Megan Nguyen.
While a schedule has yet to be released opening week will be November 6th with a conference championship on December 18th. The ACC and Big 12 have already started playing football. The SEC kicks off this weekend and the Big Ten will start on Oct. 24.
The Pac-12 said its decision to restart sports is subject to approval from state and local public health officials. No fans will be permitted at Pac-12 sporting events taking place on campus, the conference said.
"From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,'' Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams."
