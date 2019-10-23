This week's topics include:
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Carr has to learn from his mistakes
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
Derek Carr's fumble into the end zone (again) Any reason to be concerned about seeing Glennon in the game? What's making Aaron Rodgers so good? Josh Allen's Bills pick up an ugly win 49ers win through a rain storm How do the Bulldogs carry the momentum from their 56-27 win into homecoming against Colorado State?
