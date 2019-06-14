Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: 7-year-old Warriors fan is devastated by NBA Finals loss

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy from Oakland is all us right now.

Makai Lampkin was overwhelmed with emotion after the Dubs' loss and Klay Thompson's injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

RELATED: Fans say a bittersweet goodbye to Oracle Arena after Warriors loss

"Klay Thompson, he hurt his leg. He's can't play anymore," sobbed Makai.

Makai's mom, Deadra, shared video with ABC7 News, saying her son is the true definition of a Warriors fan.

"The Splash Brothers are his favorite," said Deadra.

Dub Nation is responding saying.. It's OK Makai, we are going to bounce back next season."

See more stories related to the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalstoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriorsbasketballklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Does Shaq really have to kiss Steve Kerr's feet? With cheese?
Warriors GM: We didn't acquire Russell to flip him
Curry ready for rebuilt Warriors' 'new challenge'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News