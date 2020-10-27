SQF Complex Fire

SQF Complex Fire: 169,757 acres burned, 75% contained, latest evacuation warnings

The SQF Complex Fire is now the largest wildfire in Tulare County's modern history.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters have held the line on the SQF Complex Fire, which as of Tuesday morning, has burned 169,757 acres and is 75% contained.

Now, fire crews are working to contain hotspots that smoldered overnight due to high winds.

All mandatory evacuation orders for the fire have been downgraded, but warnings are still in place for several areas. (Scroll down for a list.)

The wildfire is now the largest wildfire in Tulare County's modern history. Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman says the complex fire surpassed the 2002 McNally Fire which burned 150,696 acres.

CAL FIRE closed the Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest and Balch Park Campground. Officials say the parks are being closed for public safety, as there are lots of dead trees after the fire. The parks may not reopen until May of 2022.

Bear Creek Road above the Mountain Home Camp and Balch Park Road above the Happy Camp community is also closed.

The Castle and Shotgun fires combined have been damaged 232 structures.

Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.

DAMAGE ASSESMENT MAP: Click here to see the damage assessment map from the SQF Complex Fire

    • EVACUATION WARNINGS


    South Fork Drive past Conley Bridge to the end of South Fork Drive, Mineral King, Silver City
    An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
    You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com. A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here.

    Scroll down for a list of resources available for evacuees and how to help people displaced by the SQF Complex Fire.

    EVACUEE RESOURCES



    RV/Trailer Parking: If you've been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire, and you have an RV or trailer, you can call 211 for assistance finding available locations to park.

    Animals/Livestock: Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Woodlake Rodeo Grounds, Porterville Fairgrounds, and Tulare County Animal Service's main shelter, Mondays through Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. You can call 559-636-4050 to arrange pick-up or drop-off.

    Salvation Army: Families who have been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.org

    HOW TO HELP



    The Salvation Army is accepting donations for people who've been forced from their homes due to the SQF Complex Fire.
    You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products at the following locations.
    314 E. San Joaquin, Tulare, CA
    Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
    Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.

    1501 W. Main St, Visalia, CA
    Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
    Wednesday, 8:00 a.m.-noon

    Call 559-687-2520 for more information.

    Porterville Parenting Network
    770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CA
    Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
    Phone: 559-793-2527
