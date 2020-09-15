Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare County communities

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nearly one month now, the SQF Complex Fires have been raging in the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests.The wildfires have torched more than 101,000 acres and containment is only 12%.At the moment, multiple voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders are in place for those living in Tulare County's mountain communities.But some are choosing to stay behind and watch over their property."It may not be a lot, but the captain goes down with the ship so we are going to do what we can to save it," said Donna Wall.Wall owns a 1,000-acre ranch off Balch Park Road just outside of Springville.She's currently under a mandatory evacuation order as the SQF Complex Fire inches closer to her property.Instead of leaving, she's choosing to stay with her precious livestock."Our cattle take care of us so we have to take care of them and we are going to stick it out as long as we can," she said.Firefighters say flames have already jumped Balch Park Road and continue to spread west.Wall estimates the fire is about 8 miles up the road from her.The blaze has already destroyed 62 buildings. Some of those were her friends' homes."It is hard, I hate to see that ever happen to our ranch," she said.As flames burn near Wall's ranch, 750 firefighters are working to control the inferno across Tulare County.Officials say weather conditions continue to play a major role.Their work is not going unnoticed.In Springville, community members showed their gratitude by waving flags and cheering firefighters on.The town is currently under a voluntary evacuation.The inferno has also resulted in the full closure of Sequoia National Park. That goes into effect Tuesday morning.At the moment, it's not known when it will open back up.