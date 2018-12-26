OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Stanislaus Sheriff's Office find car of shooting suspect, manhunt still underway

EMBED </>More Videos

A manhunt is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Newman police officer early Wednesday morning.

By
UPDATE:

A manhunt is underway for the suspect deputies believe shot and killed a Newman Police officer around 1 a.m. on Monday.

We are now learning the suspect's truck was found, but the suspect is still missing.

The victim is Officer Ronil Singh, a K-9 officer with the Newman Police Department.

Officer Singh is survived by his wife and his six-month-old son. According to friends and family, Officer Singh's parents and brother currently live in Fiji and are making their way to California.
"Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil," said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson. "If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets."

Officers released pictures of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle Monday morning morning.



They were able to track the truck down to the 26000 block of River Road in Newman. However, the suspect is still on the run.

Officer Singh conducted a traffic stop on the pickup truck.

Deputies say based on the call, the officer only gave a description of the vehicle, and that the truck had paper plates from AR auto.

Moments later, the officer called in for shots fired.

Several deputies from both Stanislaus and Merced counties responded. The deputy was found lying on the ground.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

No ones been arrested, but deputies say they are getting tips from people in Fresno and Merced counties, all the way up to the Bay Area.


"We have a lot of officers here not just from our agency, but several agencies throughout Stanislaus county. Our primary goal is to catch the suspect. We have officers, deputies, counselors with the Newman officers, and the singh family," said Deputy Royjindar Singh.

The suspect is still at large, and deputies say if you do see the suspect, do NOT approach him. He is believed to be armed and very dangerous.

Detectives have photographs of the suspect and are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.

We will have a live report on Action News Live at 5 where we hear from a witness who heard the gunfire, and what they caught on camera.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationmanhuntMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
South Valley shooter may have been connected to murder of Lindsay man
South Valley shooter stole his ammunition from a Tulare Walmart
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
Donations pour in for fallen Tulare K-9 officer
DA: Charges not warranted against Cameron Ware for Tulare officer involved shooting
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Show More
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
More News