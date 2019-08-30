START HERE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian, CHP Labor Day enforcement, Friday Night Football

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian makes it's way closer to the Florida coast.
Forecasters warn the storm could intensify to a category four hurricane by the time it makes landfall early next week.
Local and state officials and even President Trump are warning residents to stock up on food, water, fuel and make an evacuation plan.
The state's governor has also declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.
He'll offer an update on preparation and planning at the station operations center in Tallahassee today.
Labor Day enforcement
CHP officers will be out in full force on highways across the state this Labor Day holiday weekend.
They'll be cracking down on those driving impaired.
They will start their holiday enforcement beginning tonight at six.
It will wrap up at midnight Monday.
Labor Day is one of the busiest on the highways with more drivers taking to the roads.
Friday Night Football Week 2
It's week two of Friday morning football.
The Dinuba Emperors are taking on the Redwood High Rangers.
The Game starts at 7: 30 pm tonight at Mineral King Bowl in Visalia.
You can get the highlights from tonight's game and other games throughout the Valley on action news live at 11.
Scores from throughout the valley are also updating all night on our mobile app.
Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Labor Day weekend is looking like it's going to be a little hot, expect triple-digit weather to move into the Valley on Sunday and stick around through Monday.
