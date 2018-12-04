CAMP FIRE

State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Known as one of the deadliest fires in California history, The camp fire left thousands of people without homes.

The damage so devastating, it put a Merced county insurance company out of business

"It completely overwhelmed this company. Looking at the number of claims that they would have , and it left them insolvent," said Nancy Kincaide, Department of Insurance.

State regulators are taking over Merced Property and Casualty company because they can't pay out all the expect claims from the massive fire.

A judge approved the liquidation proceeding on Monday at the Merced County Superior Courthouse.

Documents state the company faces about 64 million dollars in outstanding liabilities located in Paradise, but the their assests are compromised at approximately $23 million.

A spokesperson for the department of insurance says the company had 200 policies in Butte County, but doesn't know how many people impacted by the fire held insurance with the company.

"No one can remember a time when a property management company could become insolvent. we haven't seen a company is a similar financial situation so I think people can be assured that everything is fine," said Kincaide.

The company's website posted a notice about the liquidation order, however, no one at the site would comment on the insolvency or how many employees work at the business.

California Insurance Garuntee Associates will take over the claims and start working with policy holders.

We spoke with the executive director of CIGA , and he believes a big reason for the insurance company's closure comes down to location.

"It was heavily concentrated in the Sacramento, central valley, and didn't write in a lot of places. It didn't have a lot of spread of risk," said Wayne Wilson, CIGA Executive Director.

Wilson hopes they'll have information on the claim by next Monday, and will start working to asses the damage in areas impacted by the devastating fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp FireinsurancebankruptcyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire
Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school
5 things you need to know this morning
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Crowd of supporters shows up for Hanford Police Chief's last chemo treatment
Atwater man uses Fortnite among other apps to sexually exploit children
Woman accused of Tower District hit and run out on bail, police still searching for assailant
Selma Police arrest two suspects for kidnapping 6-month old baby
Uncovered documents connect several people to deadly Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Special election to fill Borgeas' seat to cost $250,000
'Toys For Tots' collecting toys for 50,000 children in Fresno County
George HW Bush funeral: How, when to watch
Show More
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Using music to fight dementia
Holiday Credit Cards
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge
More News