Clovis Unified students celebrated for completing STEM Academy

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special ceremony was held Thursday for high school students that completed a College Stem Academy this summer.

18 students from various Clovis Unified high schools participated in a five-week STEM summer exploration academy at Clovis Community College.

The free program helps students earn three college units.

A ceremony was held at the college and students were able to receive their certificates.

The STEM Academy program is free and available to all Clovis Unified High Schools Students entering their 11th or 12th-grade year in the fall.

Registration details for the 2024 program will be available next March.