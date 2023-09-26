Holy items stolen during break-in at church in Yokuts Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County church is asking for the safe return of its holy items after a break-in.

The theft at the Saint Rita Mission in Yokuts Valley was discovered over the weekend.

There are no signs of forced entry, but the suspect is believed to have used a crawl space in the back of the church to get inside.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Fresno says several items were taken - including a chalice and unconsecrated wine.

The item of most concern is the Tabernacle, which contains the Holy Eucharist.

Now, the Diocese is asking the the items to be returned, no questions asked.

"Those items mean something to that mission community 305 but at the very least, consecrated holy Eucharist back. That's Jesus Christ," said Chandler Marquez, director of communications with the Diocese of Fresno. "If that is returned, it can be returned to any parish or Catholic church within the diocese or the mission itself."

The holy items stolen are estimated to cost a few thousand dollars.

The theft has not impacted the masses.