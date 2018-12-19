ARMED ROBBERY

Suspect robs CVS after pulling scissors on the store manager in Fresno

Fresno Police are searching for a thief who took several items from a CVS pharmacy and then threatened a store manager with scissors.

It happened at the business near Shields and First just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The store manager told officers that he caught a man taking several items from the store.. but when he confronted him.. the suspect pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened him.

The thief then ran from the store.

No one was injured and it's not clear what the suspect got away with.
