Fresno Police are searching for a thief who took several items from a CVS pharmacy and then threatened a store manager with scissors.It happened at the business near Shields and First just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.The store manager told officers that he caught a man taking several items from the store.. but when he confronted him.. the suspect pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened him.The thief then ran from the store.No one was injured and it's not clear what the suspect got away with.