Four wanted suspects are now in custody after being found at a home in Los Banos over the weekend.

4 wanted suspects arrested after standoff at Los Banos home

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four wanted suspects are now in custody after being found at a home in Los Banos over the weekend.

On Friday night, Las Banos police say 50-year-old Nemario Vasquez was spotted in the area of Place Road and Saint Patricks Drive.

Vasquez was wanted by the Newman Police Department for robbery charges.

Officials say Vasquez barricaded himself in the home and a SWAT team responded with search warrant.

Three other wanted men were also found inside the home.

39-year old 'Marcus Castaneda , 46-year old Carlos Guerra' and 36-year-old Jay Ohman were all taken into custody.