Suspects assault store owner during armed robbery in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a market in downtown Hanford at gunpoint on Friday.
Officials say two men went into Harrods Market on East Sixth Street. One of them grabbed the store owner, 62-year-old Talbani Hussainali, by the shirt while the other stole money from the register.
After the robbery, police say one suspect pistol-whipped Hussainali over his head, officials say. Hussainali chased the suspects with a bat as they fled west on Sixth Street in a red, four-door Toyota sedan.
A clear description of both suspects has not been released at this time.
