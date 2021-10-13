FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious death investigation is now underway after human remains were found in a northwest Fresno canal.
A 911 caller reported a body underneath a bridge near Hughes and Norwich just after 5 pm Tuesday evening.
Officers arrived to find the remains covered by a tarp.
Police say it appears that the body had also been burned.
Detectives remain on scene and say the investigation is just getting started.
There's still no determined cause of death.
Body found in northwest Fresno canal, police investigating as suspicious death
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News