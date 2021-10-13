Body found in northwest Fresno canal, police investigating as suspicious death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious death investigation is now underway after human remains were found in a northwest Fresno canal.A 911 caller reported a body underneath a bridge near Hughes and Norwich just after 5 pm Tuesday evening.Officers arrived to find the remains covered by a tarp.Police say it appears that the body had also been burned.Detectives remain on scene and say the investigation is just getting started.There's still no determined cause of death.