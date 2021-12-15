Valley baker focused on lifting other business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a typical day, Jacqueline Hanson can spend anywhere from 8-12 hours in the kitchen perfecting her recipes.The owner of Tasty Morsels Bakery & Confectionery has gained a following for her twist on Farmers Market favorites like soft pretzels and sourdough."This is kinda like my space safe. It's one of the places I feel most alive. I feel the most myself and the most confident," she said.Hanson says, "It's a way for me to express my love to people. Sourdough and French macarons took me about two years of failure, throwing pans out and feeding friends?"You can find her challah bread at farmers' markets or featured in Food 4 Thought LLC boxes.She says, "Traditionally, it's sold for Shabbat dinner a weekly dinner in the Jewish faith, so the term breaking bread comes from breaking bread at the dinner table with your family."Each menu item features a taste of the Valley, showcasing the local bounty and entrepreneurs."What I do is highlight the local businesses and partner with others that have the same mindset to boost each other," she said.The mom of three says it's important to choose community over competition, especially when starting out.She says, "you're thwarted by paperwork and legalities. And what do I price my stuff at? And where do I get my stuff and what do I add to my menu? There's all these different things but if you do it together there's always going to be someone who knows more than you or you might know something that they don't know."Over the next year, Jacqueline is looking to expand her delivery service.You can find her Saturdays at River Park and Sundays at Tesoro Viejo.