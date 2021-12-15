Taking Action Together

Valley baker focused on lifting other business

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley baker focused on lifting other business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a typical day, Jacqueline Hanson can spend anywhere from 8-12 hours in the kitchen perfecting her recipes.

The owner of Tasty Morsels Bakery & Confectionery has gained a following for her twist on Farmers Market favorites like soft pretzels and sourdough.

"This is kinda like my space safe. It's one of the places I feel most alive. I feel the most myself and the most confident," she said.

Hanson says, "It's a way for me to express my love to people. Sourdough and French macarons took me about two years of failure, throwing pans out and feeding friends?"

You can find her challah bread at farmers' markets or featured in Food 4 Thought LLC boxes.

She says, "Traditionally, it's sold for Shabbat dinner a weekly dinner in the Jewish faith, so the term breaking bread comes from breaking bread at the dinner table with your family."

Each menu item features a taste of the Valley, showcasing the local bounty and entrepreneurs.

"What I do is highlight the local businesses and partner with others that have the same mindset to boost each other," she said.

The mom of three says it's important to choose community over competition, especially when starting out.

She says, "you're thwarted by paperwork and legalities. And what do I price my stuff at? And where do I get my stuff and what do I add to my menu? There's all these different things but if you do it together there's always going to be someone who knows more than you or you might know something that they don't know."

Over the next year, Jacqueline is looking to expand her delivery service.

You can find her Saturdays at River Park and Sundays at Tesoro Viejo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotaking action togetherbakery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Volunteers prepare holiday meals at Fresno's Poverello House
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News