Ridgecrest Earthquake

How close is California to a 'ShakeAlert' earthquake warning system roll out? Closer than you think

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes that jolted Ridgecrest served as reminders of how unexpected and strong earthquakes can be.

Seismologists are still processing the data collected from both earthquakes.

Dr. Angela Chung with the Berkeley Seismology Lab explained how warning system alerts work, based on the data they receive.

RELATED: Seismologist says more than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in Southern California since initial 6.4

"If the San Andreas ruptures right here, we would have lots of time. 150 seconds of warning, but if it ruptures right here under San Francisco we probably wouldn't get much time, if any," said Chung.

Dr. Chung says they're getting faster at detecting earthquakes.

"I think it was about six or seven seconds between when the earthquake started, and we detected it."

During Saturday's press conference Governor Gavin Newsom announced California's ShakeAlert system is still in the works.

BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS: Massive crack opens in earth after Ridgecrest earthquake

It's been in the works since 2006. The goal is to have 1,600 sensors installed by the year 2021.

"The number 1,600 is based on the three states: California, Oregon, and Washington. In California, we are looking at 1,115, and of those today 70% of them have been installed," said Ryan Arba with California Office of Emergency Services.

Sensors are five to ten miles apart and sending data to places like USGS, Caltech, and Berkeley Seismology labs.

"The first wave which is the P wave you don't feel but our sensors will and through an algorithm it will generate an alert to where they'll expect a strong shaking to occur," said Arba.

VIDEO: Boy flees laundromat carrying little girl when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits

On July 4 BART received a warning from the ShakeAlert system and took action.

"The early warning automatically slowed the trains to no more than 27 miles per hour, and trains that were in stations were automatically held," said BART's spokesperson, Jim Allison.

The ShakeAlert app is expected to be ready by the end of 2019.

The first test was rolled out in Oakland. The second test took place in San Diego County, and 3 million people received it according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

See more stories and videos about the Ridgecrest Earthquake and general earthquake news and safety tips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysouthern californiaearthquakeridgecrest earthquakedisaster
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Have you checked your earthquake kit lately?
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Ridgecrest man reaches into fissure following earthquakes
Group of local firefighters return from Ridgecrest after massive quake
More than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in SoCal since initial 6.4: Seismologist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News