SAN FRANCISCO -- Cord cutters are going to have to pay a little more for Hulu's live television service.
It was announced on Friday the price is jumping from $45 a month to $55.
RELATED: Disney Plus hits 10 million subscribers in 1 day
The change kicks in next month.
Hulu says the increase will allow it to keep "delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience" for its subscribers.
This announcement comes just days after the Disney+ streaming service rolled out.
Disney is one of the companies that owns Hulu, and is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Hulu increasing price of its live streaming plan next month
HULU
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News