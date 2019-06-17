Technology

Pavlok wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits

Amazon is selling a device that's designed to give you a shock any time you give in to temptation.

It's called the Pavlok wristband. The bracelet sends an electric shock to your body every time you find yourself falling victim to bad habits - like biting your nails, smoking, oversleeping, or eating too much fast food. You can also download the Pavlok app to send a jolt to your phone.

Pavlock says 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.

See more stories on Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysmokingamazonfoodsleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News