Tulare Co. teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence, authorities say

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police arrested a 15-year-old high school student after he allegedly posted a video on social media wielding what looked to be like a high powered scoped rifle.

"Those kinds of comments and threats, we don't take lightly," said Sgt. Edward Hinojosa."

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents tipped off detectives about the video on Sunday.

They claimed a Snapchat video showed the teen holding the rifle while referencing lyrics in "Pumped Up Kicks," by Foster the People.

"The lyrics talk about violence toward other students. We found it alarming, so did the FBI," Sgt. Hinojosa said.

After a long investigation, police arrested the teen at his home.

Investigators later found out the weapon was a scoped air rifle with thumbhole stock.

"It should be brought to his attention that that's nothing to play with," said Mike Ruiz.

Ruiz is a parent of a high school student in Tulare. He says after the recent mass shootings, arrests like these are concerning

Ruiz says he wants the school district to look into ways to alert parents of these incidents sooner.

"Trying to find something as to where they can alert us faster...that way we feel more secure and safe," he said.

Meanwhile, officials with Tulare Joint Unified School District are working with the Tulare Police Department to get updates on the incident.

The teen was taken to a local jail, and police are filing charges for terrorist threats.

The case was forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office for review.
