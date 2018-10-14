DEADLY SHOOTING

Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man shot and killed by his 16-year-old son.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man shot and killed by his 16-year-old son.

Detectives say 54-year-old Javier Vera was killed when his son tried to stop him from abusing his mother.

Law enforcement and domestic violence advocates are hoping the community can learn from this tragedy.

Crime scene tape blocking the entrance of this home serves as a painful reminder that domestic violence can be deadly.

"There are about 7,000 calls to law enforcement in Fresno County every year," Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder.

She says domestic violence is about power and control over someone but it does not just impact the couple involved.

"I hear a lot of people that think and want to pretend that kids don't understand what's going on in a relationship. But the fact is they see they hear they feel and there's a lot of trauma that the kids are enduring when they're in an abusive home," said Linder.

It was at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon when sheriff's deputies were called to Clinton and Grantland in west Fresno County to find a 54-year-old man shot to death by his son-- who was protecting his mother.

Detectives say they learned the incident stemmed from an argument that turned violent.
"It appears that the husband was at that time strangling his wife so you can imagine there can't be anything more controlling than someone with their hands around your neck cutting off your air supply," said Linder.

Detectives spent the night processing the home for evidence and interviewing the son and have determined the shooting was to protect his mother.

RELATED: Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly shooting after 16-year-old boy shot and killed his father

Detectives did not place him under arrest and don't plan to do so.

The teen is with his mother.

Domestic violence advocates and law enforcement are hoping people use this case as a reminder to report any signs of abuse or cries for help.

"It affects everyone in our community and we need to stand up and take it seriously," said Linder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
Four dead after shooting at toddler's birthday party
Loved ones gather to remember Rahman Newsome on anniversary of his death
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Los Banos police arrest suspect in connection to deadly drive-by shooting
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Woodville
REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi
Merced police officer involved in car crash
Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly shooting after 16-year-old boy shot and killed his father
SoCal Edison could shut down power amid tonight's wildfire danger
405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in downtown Fresno
Show More
Four dead after shooting at toddler's birthday party
FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Loved ones gather to remember Rahman Newsome on anniversary of his death
Fresno County's first legal pot dispensary opens its doors
More News