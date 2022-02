TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are looking for three people that robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Tulare County.It happened last night at about 8:30 pm at the Terra Bella Express on Road 236.Deputies say suspects walked into the store with an AR-style rifle and demanded money from the clerk. They took the cash and ran away.The clerk was not hurt.No suspect description has been given.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.