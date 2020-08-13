fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified board votes to extend trustee Terry Slatic's censure

The board said Slatic's behavior still hasn't changed and a recent complaint from two local pastors reinforced their decision.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trustee Terry Slatic, the controversial Fresno Unified board member involved in a series of incidents with school officials, will remain censured a while longer.

Members of the school board voted on Wednesday night to extend Slatic's punishment.

His censure was set to expire.

Members of the board spoke individually and each hoped they would be making a different decision.

Ultimately, they said his behavior still hasn't changed and a recent complaint from two local pastors reinforced their decision.

Slatic voted to abstain in the motion.

Slatic was censured this time last year after a physical altercation with Bullard students, and other confrontations involving students, staff, and other board members.

RELATED: Parents outraged after FUSD board member "threatens" cheerleaders

More recently, two local pastors, Kevin Smith and Eric Lorea of Fresno, both filed complaints against Slatic after meeting with him to discuss the school district.

They claim Slatic told them that 25% of the Bullard students causing problems needed to be sent "back south"

"(He said) those students from the south part of Fresno are the problem so we're going to send them back. That was rather stunning," said Smith.

RELATED: 2 pastors file complaints against Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic

Smith also claims Slatic started verbally attacking Lorea, who's also a veteran., telling him he was a better soldier and that he needed to go and 'pastor your little church'

"(He said), 'You need to go back to the barrio'. This is not what I was expecting out of the meeting. I said, 'I can't believe you're saying this stuff to a decorated veteran'," Smith added.

Slatic didn't comment during the meeting, only showed a video in which he was interviewed on the incident claiming he never told the pastor to go back to the barrio.

Smith is now just hoping Slatic gets some help.

"He has to learn to control his temper, he has to modify his language. He has to listen to people. I don't see signs of that coming up," said Smith.

RELATED: Fresno Unified board member threatened coach over son's match: Report

The extension will mean that Slatic will be censured for another year.

The censure removes Slatic from overseeing any committees and mandates he is accompanied by a school site representative if on school property, among other things.

The resolution also involves the board formally requesting that Slatic's conduct be investigated by the Fresno County Grand Jury.

President of the board Keisha Thomas said there hasn't been a decision made on that and it will be discussed with the board at a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcontroversial videofresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Free meals available for FUSD students while distance learning
School districts keeping virtual classrooms secure from hackers
Fresno Unified builds virtual school schedules to deliver meaningful education
The Wonderful Company pledges $1 million to help Central Valley school districts, non-profits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
35-year-old man drowns in Lake Kaweah
Massive brush fire erupts near Lake Hughes, burns homes
Central California coronavirus cases
Back to School: Fresno County reminds parents to get their kids vaccinated
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Tulare County
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
Show More
Fresno firefighters seeing increase in fires started by homeless activity
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
Thousands of students begin new school year remotely in Merced
Children seen on campus of South Valley K-8 school
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
More TOP STORIES News