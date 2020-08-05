society

Madera mayor to propose renaming children's park after 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The mayor of Madera will propose a new tribute to two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, who was killed last month.

Mayor Andy Medillin plans to ask the city council to name a playground area for children with special needs after Thaddeus Sran at Wednesday's meeting.

The toddler's parents, Sukhjinder Sran, 42, and Briseida Sran, 29, are accused of their son's murder.

The Srans first reported their son missing on July 15. A week later, burned remains believed to be Thaddeus Sran were discovered by cadaver dogs in a rural area of Madera County.

On July 24, the couple was arrested on suspicion of murder. The two have pleaded not guilty in court.

The Srans are scheduled to be back in court for a hearing and bail review on Wednesday.

The Madera City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Two murals were painted by Valley artist, Omar "Super" Huerta, to honor Thaddeus last week.

