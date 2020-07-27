society

Valley artist paints murals in Madera to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

Community members rallied together to raise funds for supplies. They call themselves Justice for Thaddeus.
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the sun went down on Sunday, two-year-old Thaddeus Sran's smile illuminated over a small crowd in Madera.

His face visible for all passersby to see and served as a reminder of the innocent life lost.

"We need to be the voice for baby Thaddeus," said Erica Campa with the organization, Justice for Thaddeus.

RELATED: Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy

As many watched on, well-known Central California muralist Omar "Super" Huerta made Thaddeus's presence known.

"I hope that this can be place for them to come, to drop off flowers or do a prayer for him," Huerta said.

Community members rallied together to raise funds for supplies. The mural on Yosemite and North D Street is one of two going up in the city.

A second piece will be painted at The Tint Shop off Cypress Street. The owners created a large canvas for the mural that will be pushed up against their building.

It's also portable.



"I hope that baby, wherever he is in heaven, knows that even if he didn't feel loved in his home, he has a whole community that loves him," said Carmen Flores with The Tint Shop.

On Thursday, when Madera police discovered the body of a toddler they believed to be Thaddeus, a group of local mothers got to work on the murals. They call themselves Justice for Thaddeus.

They reached out to "Super" and made quick work of locking down locations.

"The support of the community, it has really brought this whole town together and it really makes me proud to be a part of this community," Campa said.

RELATED: Parents of Thaddeus Sran arrested for murder of 2-year-old son, Madera Police say

Police have arrested the toddler's parents in connection with his death.

The group wants these murals to be a reminder that Thaddeus will not be forgotten, and that they won't stop until justice is served.

"Super" said the goal was to have both murals completed by Monday morning.
Related topics:
societymaderacrimesocietymissing childrenchild killedmural arts
More TOP STORIES News