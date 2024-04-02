Farm near Sanger dealing with strawberry damage after storms

Many parts of Central California received a good soaking with the most recent storms.

Many parts of Central California received a good soaking with the most recent storms.

Many parts of Central California received a good soaking with the most recent storms.

Many parts of Central California received a good soaking with the most recent storms.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many parts of Central California received a good soaking with the most recent storms.

Some rows at Thao Farms near Sanger were full of water after recent storms.

Moua and Pa Thao were busy looking for damage in their strawberries.

Soggy berries are quick to get moldy.

"Rain and berries don't go well together. The berries rot," explained Pa. "We lost about 50% last week, and I think we're going to lose some more."

The rain pooled next to the berries on a tarp.

The plants though continue to push out blooms to produce the next round of fruit.

"With strawberries, you're gambling with mother nature and you take what you can get."

Spring plantings are enjoying the now sunny skies.

Everything from zucchini to cucumbers and peppers will quickly take shape as the weather warms.

By the end of April, Thao will have a full selection available at Vineyard Farmers Market at Blackstone and Shaw in North Fresno.

She enjoys growing food for people.

"A way to offer fresh, clean - and when I say clean, I mean pesticide-free produce."

You can find Thao Farms at the Vineyard farmers market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.