Woman, 52, pushed onto train tracks in attack at Bronx, New York subway station | Video

NEW YORK -- A horrifying scene was captured on video at a subway station in New York City, where a man suddenly grabbed a woman and shoved her onto elevated tracks.The incident took place on Sunday around 4:40 p.m. in a Bronx subway station.That's where police said an unknown suspect pushed a 52-year-old woman onto the southbound tracks.The victim suffered a broken collar bone and cuts throughout her body.There was no train coming, and others at the station helped her get back onto the platform.She was stable when taken to a local hospital.Police said the suspect, wearing camo shorts, a white tank top, a backwards hat and a red backpack, fled the scene.They are hoping the surveillance video and images will help them catch the individual.The incident is the latest in high-profile crimes in the city's transit system, where a bus driver was stabbed and slashed by a passenger early Tuesday."We are looking at all ways we can to make people feel -- and actually be -- safer than they are right now, than they feel right now," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We are looking at all options. I have these conversations with the leadership of the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) to talk about, are we doing everything we humanly can in a smart way, in a way that will actually work, to protect New Yorkers on the subways? These are part of our ongoing conversations."The MTA has talked about testing barriers to prevent subway shoves, but that's next to impossible at elevated platforms like the one where this incident took place."It don't feel safe at all here," straphanger Wali Deshawn said. "Because people getting hurt, injured, doing stuff like this. It's just crazy. "The governor asked about metal detectors on the subway, but in this case, the suspect wasn't armed.Both NYPD and MTA officials said the victim in the attack has been uncooperative, both with police and hospital staff, refusing to tell them what happened or if she knows the suspect.Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website ator on Twitter @NYPDTips.