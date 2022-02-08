New black-owned venue The Rose opening in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A couple with their own love story will soon launch the romantic, fine dining entertainment venue bringing new flavors and new events to the Valley.
This new, black-owned venue is nestled in the heart of Fresno's historic downtown on Van Ness Ave and Inyo Street, in the building where the former HoP PK was located.
Mysti Dailey and her fiancée, Adrian Harris, own the venue.
Dailey said, "With the revitalization for downtown, we wanted to be a part of that, bringing something new to the area is definitely needed."
"People from Fulton to Van Ness, businesses just thriving and it's just all around traffic in downtown Fresno," Harris said.
The new owners say their vision for the restaurant is much bigger than just food and entertainment.
They will serve creole and cajun dishes like fried catfish or crab cakes for brunch and dinner. The large space will even host specialty pop-up events.
The newly engaged owners just like roses that manage to grow through cracks in concrete, have overcome hurdles, and are excited to bring new life to the city.
They are slated to officially open the doors to the venue in March. They will host a test-run during their Valentines Day pop-up featuring The Box Band, plus dinner and dancing.
You'll be able to sit down and enjoy their exquisite menu and even test your best dance moves with your sweetheart.
General Manager Peter Netzley says the vision and the ambiance is what sold him on the job.
"I walked into this place and I fell in love. I felt like I walked into a San Francisco nightclub. it's just beautiful and classy, and I was just like, 'I have to work here.'" Netzley said.
But the vision does not stop there. Dailey and Harris said they hope to build a legacy for generations to come.
Harris said, "So one of the things that we want to inspire here at The Rose is to inspire a culture of class and elegance. We want the younger generation to know that this is a place to come, to put on some dress attire and some nice shoes, and to come and have a good time in a safe environment."
Dailey agreed, "I want to be able to speak to the children who are coming up behind us. We need to carry ourselves in an important way."
The Valentine Pop Up shop will be on Monday, February 14th, Valentine's Day. Click here for more information.
