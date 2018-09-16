BURGLARY

Thieves return to scene of burglary to rob a second time

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police believe a large crowbar was used to pry open the door by a sole suspect who went straight for the most valuable items.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Last Sunday morning, surveillance cameras were rolling at the EOC Cafe on the Mariposa Mall.

Fresno Police believe a large crowbar was used to pry open the door by a sole suspect who went straight for the most valuable items.

"The first gentleman came in. He took the POS system which we had to replace since then. The cash box. He also took the back up cash bank," said EOC Food Services Jon Escobar.

Detectives say the unidentified suspect was only in the cafe for two minutes before he left.

It is unclear whether he told three others about the broken door or they discovered it-but before dawn the next morning officers say the trio rummaged through the cafe.

One of the cameras shows a suspect seemingly taking their time to pick out candy bars. They also took soda cans out of the refrigerator and other items.

Jon Escobar is the interim food services director.

He hopes all four are brought to justice. The burglary caused at least a $1,000 financial loss and put the cafe- that benefits the community out of business for a few days.

"Especially a program like us that that's what was designed to do is to help people that are in need and to come in it really defeats the purpose."

Investigators are analyzing the video and angles that show the suspects in action. Officers believe they may be homeless and frequent the area of downtown Fresno.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGLARY
Arrests made in home burglaries of Robert Woods and Yasiel Puig; LeBron James also targeted
ATF warns public after 400 guns stolen from UPS
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
$200,000 coin, cash, gun theft in Tulare
More burglary
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News