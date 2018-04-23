Thousands of bees removed from NE Fresno home

A pest control team had their hands full when they had to get rid of thousands of bees gathering at a home in northeast Fresno.The bee removal company responded to a home near Willow and Perrin, where they discovered about 25,000 bees attached to the ceiling.Crews then used smoke to calm them down before sweeping them off the ceiling and placing them in a box.The company says it took two hours to clean up the bees and out of the 30 years doing the service, this is one of the largest clusters of bees they have ever salvaged.