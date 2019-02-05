ARMED ROBBERY

Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating after three suspects held a liquor store worker at gunpoint in East Central Fresno.

Workers say three men dressed in hoodies and bandanas entered the Pick and Go on North Chestnut Avenue at around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities say two rounds were fired and one worker was grazed by a bullet in the face and the ear.

It is unclear if any money was taken. Detectives are currently looking for surveillance footage.
