Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis

Police arrested Jermaine Fuller on Wednesday during an operation involving Fresno Police, Fresno County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement.

Clovis Police have arrested three men connected to the theft of a classic 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

Police arrested Jermaine Fuller, 37, Michael Fuller, 40, and Dashawn Roland, 26 on Wednesday during an operation involving Fresno police, Fresno County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement.

On July 10, the Clovis Police reported the classic car missing and need the public's help locating the vehicle.

It was last reportedly seen in Pomona which is east of Los Angeles.

This story is developing.
